Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Firefighters are trying to piece together what caused the Evansville warehouse to go up in flames.

This comes as the community thanks firefighters for their hard work putting out the fire.

The trial is underway for Robert Garner.

He’s charged with murder following a 2017 crash that left another man dead.

We’re getting a look at body cam footage of a juvenile arrested in Warrick County.

Sheriff Mike Wilder released video, saying he hopes it tells the whole story.

A traffic alert for drivers in Henderson County this morning. The large truss of the Old Spottsville Bridge will be imploded.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene
Historic Evansville warehouse destroyed by fire, crews still on scene
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
4 cars damaged in 2 separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Massive fire on N. Morton Ave.
Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse

Latest News

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Winner of Castle Bands half pot announced
Castle announces half pot winner
Elementary school students receive a surprise from a truck mascot
Elementary school students receive a surprise from truck mascot
Warrick County body cam footage released
Warrick County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam footage of juvenile arrest