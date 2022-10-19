Warming trend starts Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday morning lows dropped to 33 at Evansville Regional Airport, with freezing and below elsewhere. Clear skies again on Wednesday night should lead to below-freezing temps on Thursday morning. Sunny skies and southerly winds will boost afternoon temps into the middle 60s. On Friday, the south wind will push temps into the middle 70s under sunny skies. Over the weekend, highs will approach 80-degrees on Saturday and Sunday with full sunshine. A cold front approaches the Tri-State on Monday and may trigger some showers by Monday night and Tuesday. Temps will head back down into the middle 60s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.