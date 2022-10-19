Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Warming trend starts Thursday

80s possible over the weekend
14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Wednesday morning lows dropped to 33 at Evansville Regional Airport, with freezing and below elsewhere.  Clear skies again on Wednesday night should lead to below-freezing temps on Thursday morning.  Sunny skies and southerly winds will boost afternoon temps into the middle 60s.  On Friday, the south wind will push temps into the middle 70s under sunny skies.  Over the weekend, highs will approach 80-degrees on Saturday and Sunday with full sunshine.   A cold front approaches the Tri-State on Monday and may trigger some showers by Monday night and Tuesday.  Temps will head back down into the middle 60s by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene
Historic Evansville warehouse destroyed by fire, crews still on scene
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
4 cars damaged in 2 separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Massive fire on N. Morton Ave.
Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse

Latest News

10/19 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/19 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
10/19 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/19 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/18 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Freeze Warning
14 First Alert Forecast 10/18 4 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 10/18 4 p.m.