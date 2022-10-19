Birthday Club
VCSO: Evansville man arrested after firing AK-47 in neighborhood

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after officials say that he fired an AK-47 in the air during an argument on Monday.

Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at a house on Webster Grove Court in response to a shots fired run. They located Collin Salyer, who officials say was waiting to talk with deputies.

According to police documents, Salyer gave them a false story at first but later a witness said he saw his sister running out of his house crying and Salyer arguing with the girl.

During the argument, the witness told officers that’s when Salyer got out the AK-47 and eventually shot it in the air and then left.

Salyer has been charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

He’s being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

