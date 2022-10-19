USI attends first OVC Basketball Media Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio Valley Conference celebrates its 75th year in existence by hosting its annual basketball Media Day for all men’s and women’s teams at the Ford Center.

While Evansville has served as the host city since 2017, the University of Southern Indiana men’s and women’s basketball teams were in attendance for the first time since joining the conference.

[USI joins Ohio Valley Conference]

Former University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Marty Simmons is very familiar with the USI men’s basketball team.

Now heading into his second year at the helm of the Eastern Illinois University men’s basketball team, Simmons told 14 Sports that he believes USI will have an immediate impact in the conference.

“I competed against them when I was at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, so not really looking forward to playing them again because they’re an outstanding program,” Simmons said. “But, they’ll be a terrific addition to our league. They’ll step in and be competitive right out of the gate. Stan [Gouard] is a great coach, they’ve got great players, they’ve got great support, they’ve got a wonderful facility, so they’re a very welcomed addition and they’ll make our conference better.”

Both the USI men’s and women’s programs were predicted to place seventh in the preseason poll, as voted by the conference head coaches and athletic communication directors.

