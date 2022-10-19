Birthday Club
PHOTOS: Vin Scully’s $15 million mansion is up for sale

Vin Scully's mansion in the California hills has been listed for sale for $15 million.
Vin Scully's mansion in the California hills has been listed for sale for $15 million.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - The home of late broadcasting legend Vin Scully has hit the market with a $15 million asking price.

According to Estate Photos LA, the chateau-style estate spans 2 acres in the sought-after section of Ashley Ridge in a Hidden Hills gated community.

The property is an 11,000-square-foot mansion featuring a guest apartment and guesthouse with amenities that include a swimming pool, spa, tennis court and putting green.

A property description said the main home boasts French-inspired elements and style with stone floors, coffee ceilings and custom window coverings.

The massive property dubbed “Home Plate” includes a movie theater, marble bar, wine cellar, library and game room.

Seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms and a six-car garage are part of the package. A primary suite with a balcony overlooking the landscaped grounds and water features is also part of the home.

According to The Associated Press, Scully died in August at the age of 94. The Hall of Fame broadcaster provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years.

The Los Angeles Times reports the sale of the property is a family affair, with Vin Scully’s daughter, Cat Scully, holding the listing with Mimi Bladow.

