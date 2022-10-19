Birthday Club
Newly found footage shows Petito, Laundrie days before her killing

NO SOUND - Surveillance footage shows Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before she was killed. (Jackson Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Wyo. (CNN) – Surveillance video just surfaced showing Gabby Petito with Brian Laundrie days before he killed her, according to his own admission.

The footage was captured by surveillance cameras at a Whole Foods in Wyoming on Aug. 27, 2021.

It shows the couple parking, walking inside, shopping for a few minutes and then returning to their vehicle.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11, 2021. Her body was found near Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park 10 days later.

A medical examiner confirmed Petito was strangled.

The following month, the FBI identified Laundrie’s remains in an environmental park in Florida.

The case came to a close in January when the FBI found a notebook near Laundrie’s remains that contained a written confession, investigators said.

