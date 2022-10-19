Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Lil’ Tate’s Cupcakes announced on Tuesday that the business will be closing.

The owner of the shop says the closing is due to a few different reasons.

In a social media post, she said one of those reasons is the arrival of her new baby that is expected at the end of December.

“Being a mom is my top priority in life and I want to be able to spend as much time with her (and my other two kiddos) as possible once she gets here,” the post reads.

According to the post, another reason for the closure is cost of goods being on the rise.

The owner says the shop’s official closing date will be November 21. She is booked completely through the closing date.

