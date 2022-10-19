Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

McCutchan Road closing for 2 days for paving work

(KFVS)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Highway Department announced the two day closure of McCutchan Road on Wednesday.

According to a press release, that closure will be between McCutchan Rd., Schlensker Road and Baseline Road for paving.

Officials say the road will be closed to all traffic, except local, school bus and emergency traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 and Thursday, October 20.

Drivers should expect delays, equipment and workers in the area.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area if possible and to be careful.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene
Historic Evansville warehouse destroyed by fire, crews still on scene
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
4 cars damaged in 2 separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Massive fire on N. Morton Ave.
Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse

Latest News

Crash on Lloyd Expressway
4 cars damaged in 2 separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway
Crash slows traffic on Twin Bridges in Henderson
Truck stuck at railroad bridge on Mohr Rd.
Truck gets stuck under bridge in Vanderburgh Co.
Large crack on Highway 1340 in Webster Co. garnering concern from nearby farmers
Large crack on Highway 1340 in Webster Co. garnering concern from nearby farmers