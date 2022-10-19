McCutchan Road closing for 2 days for paving work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Highway Department announced the two day closure of McCutchan Road on Wednesday.

According to a press release, that closure will be between McCutchan Rd., Schlensker Road and Baseline Road for paving.

Officials say the road will be closed to all traffic, except local, school bus and emergency traffic from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19 and Thursday, October 20.

Drivers should expect delays, equipment and workers in the area.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area if possible and to be careful.

