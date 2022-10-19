Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Mall of America testing metal detectors due to gun incidents

The Mall of America is testing metal detectors. (Source: WCCO/CNN/cellphone video/@justingepluto)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis is testing metal detectors at one entrance following two incidents of gunfire and an armed robbery within the last year.

Mall spokeswoman Laura Utecht says the trial is taking place over the next month at the mall’s north doors, although that could change as testing continues.

Two gun incidents took place in August.

In one a man robbed two stores and was apprehended with a loaded rifle. About three weeks earlier, a man fired shots in the midst of a fight among four other people.

There were no injuries in either case.

A shooting last New Year’s Eve left two people wounded following a dispute on the mall’s third floor.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene
Historic Evansville warehouse destroyed by fire, crews still on scene
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
4 cars damaged in 2 separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Massive fire on N. Morton Ave.
Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank,...
Pence warns of ‘unprincipled populism,’ ‘Putin apologists’
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
LIVE: Biden remarks on infrastructure law, to release 15M barrels from oil reserve with more possible
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
Wednesday’s Powerball winnings jump over $500 million
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Carbon monoxide at Kansas City school sends 8 to hospital
An embryologist uses a microscope to examine an embryo, visible on a monitor, center, at a...
Race gap seen in US infant deaths after fertility treatment