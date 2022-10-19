Longtime Castle High School soccer coach Doug Diedrich retires

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle High School announced its longtime soccer coach Doug Diedrich is retiring after 31 years with the Knights.

Coach Diedrich was at the helm of both the girls and boys teams during his tenured career. He was with the boys from 1992-2011 and won eight sectional titles, five regional titles, a state runner-up finish, and a state championship win in 2000. With the girls, he won seven sectional titles and three regionals.

He finishes his career with an overall record of 432-109-61.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.