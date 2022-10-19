Ky. state lawmaker discusses government spending and politics at meeting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Rotary Club and Henderson City Lions Club held a joint meeting Wednesday.

The meeting was held at Community Baptist Church, where James Comer, a state lawmaker, spoke to dozens of attendees.

Comer, who is now serving his third term, is Kentucky’s first district representative. He discussed Washington politics and government spending during the meeting.

Comer also told the crowd that shortfalls in our economy fall on the shoulders of Washington.

”The economy is suffering right now, because of over-spending in Washington,” says Comer. “One of the issues I’m going talk about today is that we need to reduce government spending. I think we have inflation now, because Washington has spent too much money. We’ve got to get spending under control and that’s one of the areas where I’m going be a leader at in Washington next year”

If re-elected Comer is set to be the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee.

Election day is November 8th.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.