Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church

By Caroline Klapp
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was burglarized on Monday night.

According to a police report Tuesday, the burglary happened in the Parrish House that’s connected to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church on Cherry Street.

The report states the caller woke up and found that several items were missing.

Officers say a window was broken and rooms on the first floor were ransacked.

The burglary is still under investigation.

