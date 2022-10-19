Freeze Warning

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Frost early...then sunny and breezy during the afternoon as high temps sneak into the mid-50s. The record low on Wednesday morning is 26-degrees set in 1972. Tonight, mostly clear and cold as lows drop to 30-degrees.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-60s. Thursday night. mostly clear and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Friday, sunny to mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the low to mid-70s.

