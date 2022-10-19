EVV announces Atlanta flights will stay through spring 2023

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Regional Airport has announced that flights to Atlanta will be operating through the spring of 2023.

The Delta 717 flights arrived over the summer and were first extended through the fall of this year.

Officials with Evansville Regional thanked Delta for their continued commitment to the Evansville region following the second extension.

It is not known how long the extension will last, or if it will be renewed again in the spring.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.