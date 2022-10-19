Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EVV announces Atlanta flights will stay through spring 2023

((Source: Evansville Regional Airport))
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Regional Airport has announced that flights to Atlanta will be operating through the spring of 2023.

The Delta 717 flights arrived over the summer and were first extended through the fall of this year.

Officials with Evansville Regional thanked Delta for their continued commitment to the Evansville region following the second extension.

It is not known how long the extension will last, or if it will be renewed again in the spring.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene
Historic Evansville warehouse destroyed by fire, crews still on scene
Crash on Lloyd Expressway
4 cars damaged in 2 separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Massive fire on N. Morton Ave.
Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse

Latest News

Gov. Holcomb pays visits to Warrick and Gibson Counties
Large truss imploded at Spottsville Bridge
Large truss imploded at Spottsville Bridge
McCutchan Road closing for 2 days for paving work
Train derails in Gibson County
Train derails in Gibson County