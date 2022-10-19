Birthday Club
Evansville Thunderbolts new season starting this weekend

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Thunderbolts return to the Ford Center this weekend.

Their opening day is set for Saturday, October 22 with their first home game against the Knoxville Ice Bears.

You can catch the Thunderbolts in action at 7 p.m.

Officials say there will be live music and a beer garden before the puck drops from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Historic Evansville warehouse destroyed by fire, crews still on scene
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
10/19 Sunrise Shoutout
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
