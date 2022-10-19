Birthday Club
Elementary school students receive a surprise from truck mascot

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students at Fairlawn Elementary School in Evansville received a special surprise Tuesday.

Moving company, “Two Men and a Truck” stopped by several classrooms with their mascot “Truckie.”

The company handed out new books to students to support educational equality for children.

Nearly 200 students received a free book, and the company also donated books to the school library.

Fairlawn Elementary School Principal Hannah Kirkman says having these books will encourage reading outside of the classroom and will improve reading scores for the school.

“So, we know that as much as we can get students to read that they just continue to make growth,” says Kirkman. “Reading is such a healthy activity for them to do. The more we can get them to do outside of the classroom as well as in is the better improvement we see.”

“Two Men and a Truck” will give away nearly 6,000 copies at different locations.

