DEA hosts Halloween event to help prevent drug use

By Brian Cissell
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Local Law Enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration are working to curb drug use this Halloween.

Evansville Police, the Vanderburgh Sheriff’s Office and the DEA are inviting the community to Bosse Field on October 25 for an early Halloween celebration.

The safe trick-or-treating event will feature free candy for kids, as well as free drug prevention materials.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and is being presented by Cops Connecting with Kids.

