Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the trial continued for the man charged with murder following the 2017 car crash that left another man dead.

[PREVIOUS: Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins]

The prosecution continued presenting witnesses Wednesday in its case against Robert Garner, who is also charged with a DUI after the car they say he was driving crashed resulting in the death of 21-year-old Cody Glover.

The prosecution brought in several members of law enforcement, including some of the first people on the scene after the car crashed into a lake. These included sheriff’s deputies who helped Garner and Glover to shore, the paramedic who worked to help Glover as the ambulance took him to the hospital, as well as a former officer from the Owensboro Police Department who worked on the crash reconstruction. He estimates the car was going around 77 miles per hour when it left the road.

The prosecution also brought in the doctor who tested the blood sample Garner gave three hours after the crash. Based on the results, he estimated Garner had a blood alcohol level of 0.149 during the crash. The defense was quick to point out that’s an estimate, and the actual value could have been different.

The trial continues on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.