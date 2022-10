WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Castle Bands say a band mom and her friends won their recent half pot.

They say Paula Boyd (band mom), Lynette Shekell, Aimee King and Erin Vincent bought $40 worth of tickets and are now splitting $63,032.

[Castle Bands confirm half pot winner]

The half pot got up to $126,065, while 35,000 tickets were sold.

