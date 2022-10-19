Birthday Club
Calipari: Cats, Indiana agree to resume series, beginning in 2025-26

By Steve moss
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKYT) - UK coach John Calipari on Wednesday said the Wildcats will renew their series with Indiana.

Calipari made the announcement at the SEC Media Day event in Birmingham.

“We’ve agreed in principle that we’ll be playing them,” Calipari said. The series, which still needs approval at the administrative level, could resume beginning in the 2025-26 season.

The series was halted after the 2012 season after a 43-year period where the two schools played each other each season.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

