YMCA to hold groundbreaking for new facility in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, October 19.

According to a press release, that ceremony will be from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the site of the new Toyota Indiana YMCA in Princeton.

Officials say the ceremony will feature remarks from YMCA staff, community volunteers, and state and local officials.

The site of the new facility is the former Lowell Elementary school donated to the YMCA by North Gibson Corporation.

According to a release, the $15 million facility is part of the regional READI grant and expected to open summer of 2024.

