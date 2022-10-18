Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

YMCA to hold groundbreaking for new facility in Princeton

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana is set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, October 19.

According to a press release, that ceremony will be from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at the site of the new Toyota Indiana YMCA in Princeton.

Officials say the ceremony will feature remarks from YMCA staff, community volunteers, and state and local officials.

The site of the new facility is the former Lowell Elementary school donated to the YMCA by North Gibson Corporation.

According to a release, the $15 million facility is part of the regional READI grant and expected to open summer of 2024.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive fire on N. Morton Ave.
Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Ethan Blaasch
Boonville man accused of hitting 2 teens with van
Truck stuck at railroad bridge on Mohr Rd.
Truck gets stuck under bridge in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Evansville felon sentenced to 46 months in federal prison
Gerald Smith
Madisonville, Ky. man charged for 1994 murder of Gary, Ind. woman
Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Power Ball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene next day