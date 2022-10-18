Birthday Club
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the West Side Nut Club say the winners of this year’s half pot has come forward.

The winners want to be anonymous, but officials say they are two brothers from Evansville. They say they are hard working folks who have made the Fall Festival parade a family tradition.

The winning number was announced on the last day of the Fall Festival.

The winners gets $819,935 before taxes. The other nearly $820,000 goes to the Nut Club to help area non-profits.

This year’s total of $1,639,870 was the biggest in the four year history of the half pot.

