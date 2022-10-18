Warrick County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam footage of juvenile arrest

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In early October, a Warrick County mother shared video that she believed showcased Warrick County Sheriff Deputies using excessive force when they arrested her 14-year-old son.

Tuesday, Warrick County Sheriff Michael Wilder released body camera footage from the incident, and gave comments on the content of the video.

He wanted to address claims made by the mother of the juvenile portrayed in the video.

She says excessive force was used when his deputies punched her son in what she says was his head, and put a knee on what she says was his neck.

“As we’ve reviewed this, the techniques, the training, and what they used matches our protocols and standards. We’re not going to deny there was some closed fists thrown, but those were to the back, not to the head,” says Wilder, “And for the force that was being brought to them, they were justified in using that force to get that subject in custody.”

Wilder says every use of force is reviewed by their defensive tactics or firearms instructors, and the ones portrayed in the video matched the training.

“At all times you have the right to defend yourself, and your force is going to be at a higher level than the force being brought to you,” says Wilder.

Gloria Stepro is the mother of the juvenile in the video being arrested.

We spoke with her about what happened just days after the initial incident .

“He tried to walk up on the porch,” says Stepro. “They grabbed him and slammed him to the ground. All of the officers was tussling with him.”

Wilder has a different account, saying his officers were trying to keep the juvenile from getting on the porch to disrupt their arrest, and he says the teenager attacked them.

Wilder says he’s proud of the way his deputies handled themselves, saying they immediately gave the juvenile space once he was cuffed and under control.

After the investigation, he’s confident in their decision-making and actions taken.

“I do know what we did that day. I stand by it. They followed the protocols and policies of DT instructors,” says Wilder, “we tried to de-escalate this problem. I feel like our officer did the things that we wanted them to do, but we’ll always go back and review and see what can be done better in the future.”

For the deputies involved, none are currently facing any leave or punishment now that the investigation is concluded.

As for the juvenile arrested in the video and his sister who was also arrested for kicking an officer, we have no confirmation on their status.

In both that cellphone footage and the bodycam footage, there’s no exact angle that showcases whether those punches landed on the juvenile’s head or on his back.

As for that knee that Stepro says was on her son’s neck, checking the footage, also no exact angle showing it without a doubt on the neck or on the upper back, as Wilder says.

We reached out to Stepro for comment now that the bodycam footage is released, but have not heard back.

