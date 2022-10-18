Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - More than 24 hours after an Evansville warehouse caught fire, it’s still burning this morning.

This comes as dozens were evacuated at a nearby organization.

We’re live on Morton Avenue with the latest information.

We also have new information on a truck hitting a building.

Evansville officials say they arrested the driver.

A Gibson County School principal is facing OWI charges.

The superintendent says the principal has been suspended pending an executive session of the school board.

The online application to receive student debt cancelation is now available.

Millions of Americans already signed up.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

