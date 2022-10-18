TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic slowed on Twin Bridges in Henderson, crews responding to crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic is backed up on the northbound Twin Bridges in Henderson as crews are responding to an accident.

According to officials with the Henderson Fire Department, crews are responding to an accident with injuries.

They say that’s happening between the bridges and the Vanderburgh County line.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.