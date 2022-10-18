Birthday Club
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic slowed on Twin Bridges in Henderson, crews responding to crash

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic is backed up on the northbound Twin Bridges in Henderson as crews are responding to an accident.

According to officials with the Henderson Fire Department, crews are responding to an accident with injuries.

They say that’s happening between the bridges and the Vanderburgh County line.

Officials are asking for people to avoid the area while they work to clear the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more.

