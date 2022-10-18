Birthday Club
Th trial for a man charged with 2017 car crash murder begins

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for the man charged with murder following a 2017 car crash that left another man dead.

Tuesday’s trial is actually a re-trail. It initially began back in February, but the court declared it a mistrial, citing the reason as jury tampering. Proceedings are now back

underway, both sides gave their opening arguments this morning, and then the prosecution began to present witnesses.

Robert Garner is charged with a DUI and the murder of 21-year-old Cody Glover. The two were in a car, police say Garner was driving following a party in September of

2017. One witness was at that party, and says she saw Garner drinking and heard from others he was using drugs, but didn’t see it herself. The court also heard from

some of the first people to respond to where the car crashed into a lake, as well as a former Daviess County Deputy Coroner who declared Glover’s cause of death.

Glover’s death certificate initially listed the cause of death as an accident, after further investigation law enforcement updated it

to homicide. The defense is arguing the different substances in Glover’s blood could have caused his death, rather than the crash.

