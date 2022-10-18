Owensboro Health opens Respiratory Vaccine and Testing Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Health Regional Hospital say they are expanding services offered at their Springs Health Centre location.

According to a press release, the Springs Respiratory Virus Evaluation/Treatment Center (RVEC) will offer vaccines and testing for various respiratory illnesses, beginning on Wednesday.

Officials say what was previously known as the COVID-19 testing drive-thru, will now offer flu and COVID-19 vaccines as a complement to testing for respiratory viruses such as COVID-19, RSV, flu and strep. In addition to the drive-thru, vaccine patients will now have the option to come inside the newly renovated clinic space which will replace the vaccine clinic previously located at the hospital.

“One thing we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic was that our community lacks adequate access to health care for respiratory illnesses,” BC Childress, Director of Outpatient Pharmacy Services at Owensboro Health, said. “While testing for COVID-19 has become much more accessible over the last year, access to preventive care, like vaccines, remains limited. Our vision for the RVEC is to make prevention, testing and treatment for respiratory illnesses convenient for patients.”

According to a release, patients can opt to come inside for a COVID-19 vaccine or get it from the convenience of their car via drive-thru.

Currently, you need an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but officials say they hope to offer walk-in availability soon if more vaccine supplies become available. You can make an appointment online at OwensboroHealth.org/vaccine, through your MyChart account or by calling 270-685-7100.

Officials say appointments are not needed to get a flu shot. You can visit the facility and walk in or drive-thru. Most prescription insurance cards are accepted, including Medicare. Private pay for the flu vaccine is $25, cash or check.

According to a release, The RVEC offers drive-thru testing for COVID-19, flu, RSV and strep. Appointments are not required for this service, but they can be made on Mychart or by calling 270-685-7100.

The RVEC drive-thru is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The RVEC vaccine clinic will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.