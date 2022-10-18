Old Dominion is coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Old Dominion is making their way to the Ford Center in Evansville on Thursday, January 19.

Pre-sale tickets are available for purchase on Wednesday.

General public sales take place on Friday, October 28 at 10 a.m.

The band made the surprise tour announcement at Loser’s Bar and Grill in Nashville.

Tickets can be purchased either at the Ford Center Ticket Office or at Ticketmaster.com.

