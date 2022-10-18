Birthday Club
New recovery center helping people with long-term tornado aftermath opens

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A recovery center held a ribbon cutting Tuesday.

The Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee is a group of agencies and organizations working to assist with the long-term recovery of Dawson Springs and

Hopkins County following the December 2021 Tornado. Tuesday they held a ribbon cutting for their new center that will hold donated goods that they can later distribute

to individuals who are still recovering from the tornado.

“We’re gonna try to help people over not just months, you know it’s gonna be years for people in recovery,” says co-chair of The Hopkins County Long Term Recovery

Committee, Mike Duncan. “And that’s the purpose to have this and more stuff as this thing goes on. We also have a building leased in Dawson Springs, an old dollar store

building, that we have about half this amount of stuff and half that space in there.”

Duncan says people have already taken advantage of the new space by picking up appliances and building materials.

