Madisonville, Ky. man charged for 1994 murder of Gary, Ind. woman

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man has been charged in a 1994 murder case of a Gary, Indiana woman.

According to a press release, 60-year-old Gerald Smith is being charged with murder, murder while committing or attempting to commit rape, and rape in connection with the brutal slaying of 69-year-old Gloria Hansell.

Officials say Hansell was found strangled inside her Gary, Ind. home on June 17, 1994. Hansell, a widow, lived alone and relied on an in-home oxygen machine due to poor health.

According to a release, in 2020, evidence that was collected in the case was re-examined and Smith was developed as a suspect, after his DNA was found in the victim’s sexual assault kit collected at her autopsy.

After further investigation, investigators say they were able to place Smith in Gary shortly before Hansell’s murder and learned he knew Hansell.

Officials say a witness reported Smith, who was 32 years old at the time of the murder, had gone to Hansell’s house at least two times in the weeks before she was killed and said he had just moved back into the area from out of state.

According to a press release, the witness stated on one occasion Smith asked Hansell if he could cut her grass for money, but she declined his offer. The witness stated on another occasion Hansell said Smith made an unwanted advance towards her inside her house that made her uncomfortable when he tried to kiss her neck.

The FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team (GRIT) investigators are asking anyone with information on this case or any other cold case to call 219-942-4899.

60-year-old Gerald Lynn Smith (FBI Indianapolis)

