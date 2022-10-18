Gov. Holcomb making stops in Warrick and Gibson Counties Wednesday

SW INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb will be in southwestern Indiana Wednesday.

Officials with the Warrick County Chamber of Commerce say he’ll be at a lunch at Freidman Park at noon.

He’s expected to speak with Chamber members and guests about important topics in the Hoosier state.

The Governor will then travel to Gibson County. Officials say he’ll join Princeton Mayor Greg Wright and other leaders to break ground on two READI projects.

One is the Toyota Indiana YMCA at 3 p.m. That’s at 215 Water Street.

The other is “The District,” which is a $21 million apartment complex. That’s at 4 p.m. on S. Second Ave.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.