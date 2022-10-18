Birthday Club
Gibson So. Football riding a 20-game win streak, into Sectionals

Newscast recording
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school football regular season may be over in Indiana, but that just means the fun is only beginning. The IHSAA sectionals start this Friday, and three teams come into it undefeated: Reitz, Tecumseh, and Gibson Southern.

The Titans ran the table in the Pocket Athletic Conference, but their streak doesn’t end there. They’ve actually won 20 straight games, dating back to September 17th, of last season. From that day forward, they won 11 straight games, ending their year hoisting the class 3A state championship. Now, they hope to carry this streak forward, and make another run, back to Lucas Oil Stadium.

“With everybody we lost last year and our schedule early, I don’t know if a lot of people had us at 9-0 at this point, but it’s a credit to our kids. They’ve done a great job through the offseason and then the beginning part of practice,” said Gibson Southern head football coach, Nick Hart. “We had a lot of kids who probably would’ve played for us last year in normal years, but to be this inexperienced and have the season we’ve had so far, it’s been a great experience. They’ve been a really fun group to be around. They’ve found a way to win some games late, to put us at the point of being undefeated.”

“Honestly, myself, no one probably thought we were gonna go undefeated and win that many games from the state championship on, but we did it and proved everyone wrong.” said Titans’ quarterback Tanner Boyd.

Gibson Southern hosts 4-5 Vincennes Lincoln, on Friday, October 21, at 6:30, in the opening round of sectionals.

