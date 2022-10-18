EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Freeze Warning until 9:00 a.m. Frost early then becoming sunny and brisk as high temps remain below normal in the upper 40s to 52-degrees. The record low on this morning is 26-degrees set in 1948. Tonight, mostly clear and cold as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Wednesday, frost early...then sunny and breezy during the afternoon as high temps sneak into the mid-50s. The record low on Wednesday morning is 26-degrees set in 1972.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.