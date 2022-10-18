Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Freeze Warning

Breezy, Chilly
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Freeze Warning until 9:00 a.m. Frost early then becoming sunny and brisk as high temps remain below normal in the upper 40s to 52-degrees. The record low on this morning is 26-degrees set in 1948. Tonight, mostly clear and cold as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Wednesday, frost early...then sunny and breezy during the afternoon as high temps sneak into the mid-50s. The record low on Wednesday morning is 26-degrees set in 1972.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive fire on N. Morton Ave.
Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Ethan Blaasch
Boonville man accused of hitting 2 teens with van
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Truck stuck at railroad bridge on Mohr Rd.
Truck gets stuck under bridge in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

10/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
14 First Alert Forecast 10/17 10 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 10/17 10 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 10/17 4 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 10/17 4 p.m.
14 First Alert
First Freeze of the season Tuesday morning