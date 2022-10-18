Evansville felon sentenced to 46 months in federal prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after officials say he pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a press release, 36-year-old Sergio Rascoe also admitted he violated the terms of his supervised release for his prior federal conviction and was sentenced to an additional 24 months in prison for a total of 70 months.

Court documents show on December 2, 2020, law enforcement received information that Rascoe was selling meth out of his Evansville apartment. Police saw Rascoe walk out his apartment and get into a vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen.

Officers say they pulled Rascoe over after he exited the apartment complex. During the traffic stop, he was seen reaching under the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Rascoe was arrested and asked if he had any weapons either on him or in the vehicle. Rascoe admitted to officers that there was a gun under the driver’s seat and that officers would find his DNA on the gun. The 9mm handgun gun was recovered by police.

According to a press release, In 2016, Rascoe was convicted for an armed robbery in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri and sentenced to 70 months in prison and 5 years of supervision after his release. Rascoe was still serving federal supervised release for his 2016 conviction at the time of the December 2020 offense. Rascoe is prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law due to these prior felony convictions.

