Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Evansville felon sentenced to 46 months in federal prison

(WRDW)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison after officials say he pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to a press release, 36-year-old Sergio Rascoe also admitted he violated the terms of his supervised release for his prior federal conviction and was sentenced to an additional 24 months in prison for a total of 70 months.

Court documents show on December 2, 2020, law enforcement received information that Rascoe was selling meth out of his Evansville apartment. Police saw Rascoe walk out his apartment and get into a vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen.

Officers say they pulled Rascoe over after he exited the apartment complex. During the traffic stop, he was seen reaching under the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Rascoe was arrested and asked if he had any weapons either on him or in the vehicle. Rascoe admitted to officers that there was a gun under the driver’s seat and that officers would find his DNA on the gun. The 9mm handgun gun was recovered by police.

According to a press release, In 2016, Rascoe was convicted for an armed robbery in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri and sentenced to 70 months in prison and 5 years of supervision after his release. Rascoe was still serving federal supervised release for his 2016 conviction at the time of the December 2020 offense. Rascoe is prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law due to these prior felony convictions.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive fire on N. Morton Ave.
Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Ethan Blaasch
Boonville man accused of hitting 2 teens with van
Truck stuck at railroad bridge on Mohr Rd.
Truck gets stuck under bridge in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Gerald Smith
Madisonville, Ky. man charged for 1994 murder of Gary, Ind. woman
YMCA to hold groundbreaking for new facility in Princeton
Powerball Powerplay
$2 million Power Ball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene next day