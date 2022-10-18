Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD investigating after man shot in leg, no arrest made

(WCAX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department was called to Gateway Hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound.

They say it happened Monday around 3:15 a.m.

According to a police report, the victim told officers he was shot in the leg near his knee. He said he was outside of his home, heard something behind him, and was then shot.

Officials with EPD say the victim was brought to the hospital by someone he lives with. That person says they found the victim after they heard a gunshot, and then yelling.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive fire on N. Morton Ave.
Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Ethan Blaasch
Boonville man accused of hitting 2 teens with van
Truck stuck at railroad bridge on Mohr Rd.
Truck gets stuck under bridge in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic slowed on Twin Bridges in Henderson, crews responding to crash
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines