EPD investigating after man shot in leg, no arrest made

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department was called to Gateway Hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound.

They say it happened Monday around 3:15 a.m.

According to a police report, the victim told officers he was shot in the leg near his knee. He said he was outside of his home, heard something behind him, and was then shot.

Officials with EPD say the victim was brought to the hospital by someone he lives with. That person says they found the victim after they heard a gunshot, and then yelling.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.