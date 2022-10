EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to two separate crashes on Lloyd Expressway near Vann Avenue.

They happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Both crashes involved two cars, so four cars were damaged.

Our crew says it looks like there was some pretty bad damage.

We don’t know if anyone was hurt.

Crash on Lloyd Expressway (WFIE)

