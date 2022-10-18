Daviess Co. Middle School students back on campus

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Around 900 students are now learning at the new Daviess County Middle School.

Monday was the first day of classes in the new building.

School officials say students are adjusting well to the transition.

Principal Kelly Skeens says they had extra staff on hand, and says things are running smoothly.

“For the second day of school I’ve really been amazed that it just been like a normal school day,” says Skeens. “They all know where their classes, the gym, and cafeteria is. So, it really has been a seamless transition.”

Officials say the new building has more space, accessibility, and pick up lines for parents.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.