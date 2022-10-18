Clear and cold through Thursday, warmer weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures slid into the lower 30s across the Tri-State with many spots dropping below freezing. Clear skies and calm winds will allow another sub-freezing morning on Wednesday as lows dip into the upper 20s. Highs on Wednesday will hover in the mid 50s, then rise into the middle 60s on Thursday. Sunny skies for the rest of the week. By Friday, south winds will force milder air into the region. Highs on Friday will climb into the upper 70s, and we may even touch 80 on Saturday. Sunday-Monday will also be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A cold front may bring scattered showers and storms to the Tri-State on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

