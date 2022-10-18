Boonville football prodigy Devin Mockobee named B1G Freshman of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFIE) - Purdue running back Devin Mockobee was named the B1G Freshman of the Week on Monday following his big performance against Nebraska.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell was named B1G Co-Offensive Player of the Week. In the win over the Cornhuskers, the duo helped the Purdue offense tie a school record for first downs (38), while also racking up 608 yards of total offense for the eighth most in program history.

Mockobee accounted for 206 yards of offense, running for 178 yards and catching a pair of passes from O’Connell for 28 yards. Carrying the ball 30 times, Mockobee’s 178 yards on the ground set a Purdue freshman rushing record for a single game. The walk-on running back found the end zone as well, recording his team-leading fifth rushing touchdown of the season.

💪 @devin_mockobee = 𝐁𝟏𝐆 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤



📈 178 rushing yards to set a new single-game record for a Purdue freshman.

On Monday, Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm reflected on what he first saw from Mockobee when he decided to bring the “Mock Train” into the fold.

“He was a competitor, he felt that he could come in here and compete, do a good job in a very humble and modest way, so we were excited about it,” Brohm said. “I just think he has proven to everybody how good a running back he can be especially if he continues to work.”

Last 3 games, all vs. B1G defenses

Mockobee said playing for Purdue is a dream come true.

“No matter your age, there’s no sense of superiority here, so it’s whoever’s making plays, whoever has production, they’re going to end up being the ones that end up playing,” Mockobee said. “I’m just really glad for the opportunity they gave me, that they trust me to get in there and do what I need to do. It’s really everything that I dreamed of so far.”

Coach Brohm said Mockbee is set to start at Wisconsin on Saturday.

