Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

$2 million Power Ball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station

Powerball Powerplay
Powerball Powerplay(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Someone in Bowling Green is $2 million richer.

The Speedway on Nashville Road sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in last night’s drawing.

This prize usually pays $1,000,000, however, the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature, doubling the prize. The winning numbers for the October 17, 2022 drawing are 19-30-36-46-60 and Powerball 25. The Power Play number is 3.

The retailer will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner has 180 days from last night’s drawing to claim their prize at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville.

Wednesday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $508 million.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive fire on N. Morton Ave.
Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
Ethan Blaasch
Boonville man accused of hitting 2 teens with van
Truck stuck at railroad bridge on Mohr Rd.
Truck gets stuck under bridge in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Evansville felon sentenced to 46 months in federal prison
Gerald Smith
Madisonville, Ky. man charged for 1994 murder of Gary, Ind. woman
YMCA to hold groundbreaking for new facility in Princeton
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene
Warehouse fire burns down 100+ year old building, crews still on scene next day