Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Video shows man clinging to SUV to stop attempted vehicle theft

Caught on camera: A man flings himself on top of his vehicle while someone tries to steal it. (WBBM, TWITTER, CELL PHONE VIDEO, CNN)
By WBBM staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM/CNN) – A man flung himself on top of his SUV as someone was trying to steal it.

Witness video shows the attempted theft in the Edgewater neighborhood of Chicago on Friday afternoon.

In images widely circulated on social media, the man is shown clinging to the top of the vehicle as the driver recklessly makes a U-turn.

The driver speeds up, weaving through other vehicles stopped at a stoplight, nearly hitting witnesses.

According to 911 dispatcher calls, the man was trying to stop the driver from stealing his vehicle.

Witnesses said the man had gone into a nearby liquor store and may have left his vehicle running. They said that’s when a young man got into the SUV and tried to drive away.

When the owner saw it happening, he flung himself on top of the SUV.

In the video, the SUV makes another sudden U-turn in the middle of an intersection before taking off with the man still on top of it.

The 911 dispatcher said the vehicle was abandoned nearby.

Witnesses said at some point the would-be thief ran back to the scene, limping, before getting onto a Chicago Transit Authority train and taking off.

It’s unclear if the vehicle owner was injured.

Witnesses said police arrived after the vehicle had stopped and the suspect ran away.

Police have not said if any arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Massive fire on N. Morton Ave.
Massive fire rips through Evansville warehouse
The front half of the truck broke through the outer wall of the store and came to a stop inside...
Pickup truck plows into the side of Walmart
John Rybolt Mugshot
VCSO: Man facing several charges after leading deputies on chase
Purdue triumphs behind career night from Boonville football standout Devin Mockobee
Purdue triumphs behind career night from Boonville football standout Devin Mockobee
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP car
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday,...
Kevin Spacey testifies about sex abuse claims: ‘Not true’
FILE - Over-the-counter hearing aid sales will begin in October.
What to know before buying over-the-counter hearing aids
In a 2022 study presented to the National Bureau of Economic Research, data showed that phony...
Five Star Fakes: Amazon targets social media brokers in attempt to crack down on fake online reviews
In a 2022 study presented to the National Bureau of Economic Research, data showed that phony...
Five Star Fakes: Small business owners feel big impact from fake online reviews