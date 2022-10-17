Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

VCSO: Man facing several charges after leading deputies on chase

John Rybolt Mugshot
John Rybolt Mugshot(Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is now in jail after a police chase and a brief standoff inside his Evansville home on Sunday.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say that John Rybolt was driving and failed to pull over when deputies tried to stop him. They say that led to a chase.

Authorities say Rybolt pushed his passenger out of the car, and she was hit by the driver. Deputies say they used stop sticks to pop Rybolt’s tire, but he still got away, so the chase was ended.

VCSO officials say they found Rybolt at his home with that car in the backyard. Deputies say they attempted to get Rybolt to come out of the home, but he didn’t.

After obtaining a search warrant, officials entered the home, where they found him hiding in a back room.

Rybolt was arrested and is facing a list of charges, including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of US 41 temporarily shut down while officers apprehend suspect
EPD: Part of US 41 temporarily shut down while officers apprehend suspect
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP car
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car
The Social Security Administration only approves 31.6 percent of initial claims at its Dallas HQ.
Social security monthly payment increase the largest in 40 years
Dispatch confirms that crews were sent in response to a working structure fire on Cumberland...
EFD: No injuries reported following Evansville house fire
The reasoning behind blue and teal pumpkins for Halloween?
The reasoning behind blue and teal pumpkins for Halloween?

Latest News

Feed Evansville addresses food insecurity through World Food Day event
Feed Evansville addresses food insecurity through World Food Day event
Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.
Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.
Feed Evansville addresses food insecurity through World Food Day event
Feed Evansville addresses food insecurity through World Food Day event
Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.
Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.