VCSO: Man facing several charges after leading deputies on chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One man is now in jail after a police chase and a brief standoff inside his Evansville home on Sunday.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say that John Rybolt was driving and failed to pull over when deputies tried to stop him. They say that led to a chase.

Authorities say Rybolt pushed his passenger out of the car, and she was hit by the driver. Deputies say they used stop sticks to pop Rybolt’s tire, but he still got away, so the chase was ended.

VCSO officials say they found Rybolt at his home with that car in the backyard. Deputies say they attempted to get Rybolt to come out of the home, but he didn’t.

After obtaining a search warrant, officials entered the home, where they found him hiding in a back room.

Rybolt was arrested and is facing a list of charges, including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

