VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Deputies say a large truck got stuck at the railroad bridge on Mohr Rd.

They said around 4 p.m. Monday that the road is closed as they work to extricate the truck.

A large truck has become stuck at the railroad bridge on Mohr Rd. The road is closed as we try to extricate the truck. Please try to avoid the area pic.twitter.com/3oi8kEZn1O — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) October 17, 2022

