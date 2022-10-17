Trial date set for murder suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date for an Evansville man has been set in connection to an ongoing homicide investigation where a missing man was found dead inside a home.

According to officials, officers received a tip in August that led them to a home in the 1800 block on South Linwood Avenue with a search warrant.

When officers entered the home, they eventually found a dead male who was wrapped up in a tarp and twine. The man was believed to be a man who was reported missing on July 7, 53-year-old Patrick White, according to EPD.

According to the coroner’s office, the autopsy showed White died from a shotgun wound, ruling the investigation as a homicide.

Another tip was sent in shortly after the first where EPD detectives and members of the SWAT team delivered a search warrant at a home in the 6000 block of Rockford Drive, police say. Two people were arrested and taken by EPD.

EPD officials say 33-year-old Michael Thomas was arrested for murder.

Thomas alleged that his girlfriend, Patience Thomas, was the one who killed White.

Police say that Michael told investigators that he and Patience were “getting high” one night while visiting his mother’s friend “Pat” and when he came back from the bathroom, Michael saw Pat “trying to take advantage” of his girlfriend.

Michael told police that he grabbed Pat and they started to fight. According to the affidavit, Michael said he heard a gunshot during the altercation, looking over and finding Pat with a gunshot wound to the head. EPD officials say Michael told officers that Patience had the gun and shot him.

Patience told police a different story, saying she was over at his apartment and described it as “dirty” and having a “bad smell inside.” Officials say , Patience said when she asked why this was the case, Michael allegedly told her that he shot a guy and needed help moving the body.

On July 8, police say received a phone from Misty Cunningham, Patience’s mother. According to the affidavit, Cunningham said she overheard a heated conversation between Patience and Michael about moving a body. Police say she told officers that Michael asked Patience for help because he was “concerned the body would start to stink” and he didn’t want to go to prison.

The affidavit states that Cunningham told police that based on the context of the conversation, she didn’t feel that Patience had any direct involvement with Michael killing someone and seemed reluctant to get involved.

EPD officials say Michael didn’t change his story when questioned by officers, but did admit to helping cover up a body and not telling law officials.

After being charged with murder, Michael was transported to the Vanderburgh County Correctional Center.

According to a press release, the pretrial is set for February 3 at 10 a.m. and the jury trial will be February 21 at 8 a.m.

