Traffic Alert: Large truss implosion at Spottsville Bridge planned for Wednesday

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The second implosion of the Spottsville Bridge for the large truss has been moved.

According to a press release, that implosion is now scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at 11 a.m.

Officials say drivers will be temporarily stopped outside of the 1000 ft. clear area while the implosion operation and post-implosion inspections are conducted. Traffic and residents on KY 2243 and KY 1078 will be restricted from entering the 1000 ft. clear area during the implosion operation.

They say US 60, KY 2243 and KY 1078 will be closed for about 30 minutes.

This will be the second phase of a four phase plan to demolish the old Spottsville Bridge.

