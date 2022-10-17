Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Traffic Alert: Large truss implosion at Spottsville Bridge planned for Wednesday

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The second implosion of the Spottsville Bridge for the large truss has been moved.

According to a press release, that implosion is now scheduled for Wednesday, October 19 at 11 a.m.

Officials say drivers will be temporarily stopped outside of the 1000 ft. clear area while the implosion operation and post-implosion inspections are conducted. Traffic and residents on KY 2243 and KY 1078 will  be restricted from entering the 1000 ft. clear area during the implosion operation.

They say US 60, KY 2243 and KY 1078 will be closed for about 30 minutes.

This will be the second phase of a four phase plan to demolish the old Spottsville Bridge.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: EFD responding to fire on N. Morton Ave.
EFD battles early morning warehouse fire on N. Morton Ave.
Purdue triumphs behind career night from Boonville football standout Devin Mockobee
Purdue triumphs behind career night from Boonville football standout Devin Mockobee
John Rybolt Mugshot
VCSO: Man facing several charges after leading deputies on chase
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP car
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car
The Social Security Administration only approves 31.6 percent of initial claims at its Dallas HQ.
Social security monthly payment increase the largest in 40 years

Latest News

Joseph Sibbett
Myers Grade School principal facing charges for drunk driving, police say
Myers Grade School principal facing charges for drunk driving, police say
Myers Grade School principal facing charges for drunk driving, police say
EFD battles early morning warehouse fire on N. Morton Ave.
EFD battles early morning warehouse fire on N. Morton Ave.
EFD battling warehouse fire on N. Morton Ave.
EFD battling warehouse fire on N. Morton Ave.