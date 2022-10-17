Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 9

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for week nine.

Sean DeLong, RB, Gibson Southern: DeLong was all over the field in the Titans’ regular season finale. He had seven carries for 85 yards, caught 6 passes for 39 yards and had three total touchdowns in Gibson Southern’s 39-21 win over Boonville. The Titans extend their win streak to 20 straight games dating back to last season’s state championship run. The Titans play Vincennes Lincoln in its first round sectional game.

Jordan Wright, RB, Henderson County: Wright and the Colonels had an outstanding game against Daviess County, beating the Panthers 73-35. At running back, Wright had 18 carries for 160 yards, three receptions for 84 yards, and four total touchdowns. The Colonels are 7-1 with two games left in the regular season.

Blayne Sisson, QB, Mount Carmel: Sisson did a little bit of everything to help keep the Golden Aces undefeated through eight games. He had 20 carries for 151 yards, completed 12-of-12 passes for 305 yards, had nine touchdowns, and got an interception in the Aces’ 62-38 win over Marian Central Catholic.

Porter Rode, RB, Memorial: Rode was a huge ground force in the Tigers’ 28-19 win over Castle in the regular season finale. Rode had 30 carries for 204 yards and also caught five passes for 35 yards. Memorial will play Bosse in its first round sectional game.

