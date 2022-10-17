Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -After a change of venue over the summer, the re-trial for a man accused of an Owensboro murder has begun.

Robert Garner is on trial in connection to a deadly 2017 crash.

Authorities say Garner was under the influence when he crashed into a lake on U.S. 60 East.

Garner’s passenger, 21-year-old Cody Glover, died in the crash.

A mistrial was declared in the case in February due to possible jury tampering.

