Myers Grade School principal facing charges for drunk driving, police say

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - An elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated.

According to Spencer County Jail officials, Joseph Sibbett was arrested and booked into the jail on operating while intoxicated charges. Sibbett has since bonded out.

Sibbett is the principal of Myers Grade School in Cannelton.

The school’s superintendent says Sibbett has been suspended pending an executive session of the school board which is set for Wednesday.

Joseph Sibbett (Spencer County Jail)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.