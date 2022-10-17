Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Authorities say two men are in jail following a long stand off in Owensboro.

It happened Friday on Alexander Avenue near East 20th Avenue.

A solemn ceremony for an Evansville native killed in the line of duty.

Years later, his ultimate sacrifice is being remembered and recognized.

In a consumer alert this morning, Abbott labs is recalling some of its baby formula.

It’s all due to a problem with bottle caps.

Attention drivers in Mclean County, bridge inspections resume on US 431 over the Green and Rough Rivers.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.