God is Good Foundation helping refugees find new homes

Newscast Recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville foundation is helping refugees who are coming to the area find homes.

God is Good Foundation has been approved by the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration to help relocate 50 refugees. The foundation helps provide housing, 15 Cultural Orientation classes, Employment Assistance, and more while being the only State Department approved resettlement agency in Evansville.

Executive Director Barbara Bias says nothing compares to the feeling of changing someone’s life.

“The fact that they are in a safe environment and being able to start a new life in America is like nothing you or I could ever imagine,” says Bias.

She says they currently are serving 20 people from both Afghanistan and Ukraine and are expecting 10 more to arrive in the next few weeks.

